Stevenage Borough Council pays tribute to popular staff member after death aged 62

Stevenage Borough Council has paid tribute to one of its colleagues, Geoff Sapstead, who sadly died at the end of January.

Geoff, who was 62, worked as a mobile caretaker at the council since August 2007.

His colleagues described him as someone who embraced change, possessed a 'can do' attitude, and was a popular member of the caretaking team with an incredible work ethic.

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, health and older people, said: "Geoff was a fantastic ambassador for the council, and was loved and respected by colleagues and residents alike.

"He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time."

Geoff's funeral will be held tomorrow at 11.45am at Harwood Park Crematorium.

Donations can be made to the family's charity of choice, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - the condition affects Geoff's family, including his grandson.

To make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GeoffSapstead.