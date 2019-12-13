Breaking

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow Archant

Sir Oliver Heald has been elected as Member of Parliament for North East Herts following the 2019 General Election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liberal Democrat Amy Finch General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow Liberal Democrat Amy Finch General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

The Conservative candidate dominated the polls with 31,293 votes.

He told the Comet during the count: "I always try to go everywhere in the constituency and I have done that.

"I had a good response and I know a lot of people in the area having lived here for so long and represented it for a long time.

"We've had a good team out working and I feel confident, but I'm never complacent. In 1997 my majority was 2,000 and every time it's gone up, and you have to work hard for that.

Labour Kelley Green General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow Labour Kelley Green General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

"I always feel it's a great honour and privilege to go to Westminster to represent my local area as well as getting involved in the important national debates.

"We've not really been able to move on in parliament - if there's a Conservative majority it will be good for the country."

In North East Herts, which covers Letchworth, Baldock Royston and surrounding villages, ..... turned out to vote, making up 73 per cent of the electorate. This compares to a 73.2 per cent turnout in the 2017 General Election.

Sir Oliver Heald has held the seat in North East Hertfordshire since it was created in the 1997 election.

Green Tim Lee General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow Green Tim Lee General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

You may also want to watch:

He initially took the North Hertfordshire seat in the election prior to this in 1992, before the constituency was replaced by North East Hertfordshire and Hitchin and Harpenden.

Fellow candidates lobbying for the North East Herts seat were Amy Finch for the Liberal Democrats, Kelley Green for Labour and Tim Lee for the Green Party.

Amy told the Comet ahead of the result: "I think it is going to be quite predictable, that's typical of North East Herts. I've been proud of the campaign we've had, it's been civil and everyone has campaigned quite fairly - it's a credit to everyone."

Kelley said: "The campaign felt really positive, it was hard work but we had a really good atmosphere.

"It brought our team together and we stepped it up for North East Herts Labour."

Tim Lee, who also stood in 2017, said: "It's been quite a quiet campaign this time around.

"We know unfortunately what the outcome will be, it's such a safe Tory seat, which I do hope will change, but this is a journey that's got to be clearly worked at."

Full results are as follows: Amy Finch, Lib Dem - 8,563

Kelley Green, Labour - 13,104

Oliver Heald, Conservative - 31,293

Tim Lee, Green - 2,367