Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Beds Daniel Norton on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Daniel Norton, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North East Bedfordshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

The candidate is one of Bedfordshire's leading campaigners against Brexit.

He led the campaign for the Europen elections for the East of England this May, delivering the party's best ever results in the area, ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.

Daniel Norton said: "The Lib Dems have been gaining support from people who are concerned about the direction Brexit is taking our country, from both the Labour and Conservative parties.

"In North East Bedfordshire the Lib Dems are the clear choice for anyone who wants to stop Boris Johnson's rushed Brexit and the damage it is inflicting on our communities.

"Extending the deadline will give us time to evaluate the deal that Johnson has brought back from the EU - but it is already clear that it will damage our economy and put the environment and workers' rights at risk.

"All it does is kick the can down the road, with another 'no-deal' cliff-edge at the end of 2020.

"The Lib Dems are clear - the best deal we will get is the one we already have as a full member of the EU.

"We want Johnson's deal to be put to the people in a new referendum, where the Lib Dems will campaign to remain in the EU."

Daniel has lived in the village of Stevington in North East Bedfordshire for 15 years, and has been campaigning to tackle climate change for many years, starting with supporting a wind farm against vocal opposition in North East Bedfordshire in 2010.

He demands better for rural communities in North East Bedfordshire, campaigning against the downgrade of rail services in the constituency, to control speeding in local villages and working with Liberal Democrat councillors in the constituency to deliver improved facilities in local schools.