Conservative candidate for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Sir Oliver Heald Archant

Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"I am a truly local candidate having lived in the constituency with my wife, Christine, since 1981 and raising our family here," he says.

"I was originally a barrister practising in courts and tribunals around East Anglia and London. As MP I have helped thousands of constituents. I have also worked hard to stand up for our area.

"In the referendum campaign, I argued for Remain and took part in a number of debates locally, where I made it clear that I would accept the national outcome. I have kept faith with this over the past three years.

"I therefore support Boris Johnson's Agreement with the EU. It is time to respect the referendum result and get Brexit done. I support the development of NHS hubs in our towns providing a wide range of NHS services at local level.

You may also want to watch:

"I have campaigned long and hard for a local radiotherapy unit for Lister Hospital so that patients do not have the arduous journey to Mount Vernon.

"I work hard on our local priorities such as road improvements and a safer A505. The A1(M) should be widened as agreed by government. This is scheduled for 2020.

"I have worked closely with our Rail User Groups to ensure a better timetable and performance than last year. They and I have met Govia regularly. I also argued successfully for a much reduced period of the temporary bus service from Stevenage to Watton-at-Stone.

"I campaign strongly for our environment including proposals for reduced emissions and have helped to lead national campaigns on environmental issues including restoring water levels in our rivers.

"I recently helped to write the Conservative Environment Network Manifesto, from which the Conservative Party has developed policies.

"I have campaigned successfully for new school buildings in all our towns and more funding for our schools. I am a strong supporter of animal welfare measures and am pressing for tougher sentences. I was proud to put Finn's Law on the statute book to give greater protection to police dogs and other service animals.

"It has been an honour to represent this constituency and with the support of residents, there is much more to achieve."