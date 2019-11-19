Advanced search

Conservative candidate for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 16:40 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 19 November 2019

Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Sir Oliver Heald

Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Sir Oliver Heald

Archant

Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

"I am a truly local candidate having lived in the constituency with my wife, Christine, since 1981 and raising our family here," he says.

"I was originally a barrister practising in courts and tribunals around East Anglia and London. As MP I have helped thousands of constituents. I have also worked hard to stand up for our area.

"In the referendum campaign, I argued for Remain and took part in a number of debates locally, where I made it clear that I would accept the national outcome. I have kept faith with this over the past three years.

"I therefore support Boris Johnson's Agreement with the EU. It is time to respect the referendum result and get Brexit done. I support the development of NHS hubs in our towns providing a wide range of NHS services at local level.

You may also want to watch:

"I have campaigned long and hard for a local radiotherapy unit for Lister Hospital so that patients do not have the arduous journey to Mount Vernon.

"I work hard on our local priorities such as road improvements and a safer A505. The A1(M) should be widened as agreed by government. This is scheduled for 2020.

"I have worked closely with our Rail User Groups to ensure a better timetable and performance than last year. They and I have met Govia regularly. I also argued successfully for a much reduced period of the temporary bus service from Stevenage to Watton-at-Stone.

"I campaign strongly for our environment including proposals for reduced emissions and have helped to lead national campaigns on environmental issues including restoring water levels in our rivers.

"I recently helped to write the Conservative Environment Network Manifesto, from which the Conservative Party has developed policies.

"I have campaigned successfully for new school buildings in all our towns and more funding for our schools. I am a strong supporter of animal welfare measures and am pressing for tougher sentences. I was proud to put Finn's Law on the statute book to give greater protection to police dogs and other service animals.

"It has been an honour to represent this constituency and with the support of residents, there is much more to achieve."

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Most Read

Tesco apologises for Stevenage store smell

Linda Auburn says her mother can no longer shop in Tesco at The Forum in Stevenage because there are no trolleys for wheelchair users. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police investigate claims of bare-footed toddler wandering alone in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information about a claim that a child was wandering alone in bare feet in Stevenage this morning. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after elderly woman’s bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage

Pedestrian killed in Henlow crash

A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in Langford Road, Henlow. Picture: Archant

14 new names added to Herts’ Most Wanted list

Hertfordshire Constabulary's Most Wanted list has been updated with new names

Latest from the The Comet

Green candidate for North East Herts Tim Lee on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Green party parliamentary candidate for North East Herts, Tim Lee. Picture: Kara Lee

Conservative candidate for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Conservative parliamentary candidate North East Herts, Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Sir Oliver Heald

Labour candidate for North East Herts Kelley Green on why you should vote for her in the General Election

North East Herts' parliamentary candidate for Labour, Kelley Green. Picture: Kelley Green

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Herts Amy Finch on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Liberal Democrat candidate for North East Herts, Amy Finch. Picture: Courtesy of Amy Finch

Biker taken to Lister Hospital after A505 collision near Hitchin

A motorcyclist was taken to Lister Hospital last night. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists