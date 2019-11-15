Advanced search

General Election 2019: Our candidates confirmed

PUBLISHED: 11:40 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 November 2019

The 2019 General Election candidates have been announced for North East Herts, Stevenage, Hitchin & Harpenden, and North East and Mid Bedfordshire . Picture: Supplied.

Archant

The candidates for the upcoming General Election have been confirmed following the nomination deadline yesterday evening.

North East Hertfordshire:

- Amy Finch - Liberal Democrats

- Kelley Green - Labour

- Sir Oliver Heald - Conservative

- Tim Lee - Green

Hitchin & Harpenden:

- Bim Afolami - Conservative

- Sam S Collins - Liberal Democrats

- Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance

- Christopher Marshall - Advance Together

- Kay Tart - Labour

Stevenage:

- Jill Borcherds - Labour

- Stephen McPartland - Conservative

- Catherine Nash - Liberal Democrats

- Victoria Snelling - Green

North East Bedfordshire:

- Philippa Fleming - Green

- Richard Fuller - Conservative

- Daniel Norton - Liberal Democrats

- Julian Vaughan - Labour

- Adam Zerny - Independent

Mid Bedfordshire:

- Nadine Dorries - Conservative

- Gareth Ellis - Green

- Ann Kelly - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

- Rachel McGann - Labour

- Alan Victor - Independent

Polling will take place on December 12 from 7am to 10pm.

To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

