General Election 2019: Our candidates confirmed
PUBLISHED: 11:40 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 15 November 2019
Archant
The candidates for the upcoming General Election have been confirmed following the nomination deadline yesterday evening.
North East Hertfordshire:
- Amy Finch - Liberal Democrats
- Kelley Green - Labour
- Sir Oliver Heald - Conservative
- Tim Lee - Green
Hitchin & Harpenden:
- Bim Afolami - Conservative
- Sam S Collins - Liberal Democrats
- Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance
- Christopher Marshall - Advance Together
- Kay Tart - Labour
Stevenage:
- Jill Borcherds - Labour
- Stephen McPartland - Conservative
- Catherine Nash - Liberal Democrats
- Victoria Snelling - Green
North East Bedfordshire:
- Philippa Fleming - Green
- Richard Fuller - Conservative
- Daniel Norton - Liberal Democrats
- Julian Vaughan - Labour
- Adam Zerny - Independent
Mid Bedfordshire:
- Nadine Dorries - Conservative
- Gareth Ellis - Green
- Ann Kelly - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Rachel McGann - Labour
- Alan Victor - Independent
Polling will take place on December 12 from 7am to 10pm.
To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.