Will the real Banksy please stand up?

PUBLISHED: 16:34 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 10 July 2019

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

Banksy posing with her Dad. Picture: Gem Gavaghan

We all know the long-running speculation over the anonymous street artist, but it turns out that a Banksy has been living in Stevenage for a while.

A 10-month old baby, Banksy Hobson, who was born and raised in Stevenage, has slowly gathered an international following online.

Banksy_2018 is her official Instagram handle, and she already has more than 5,000 followers since the account was set up less than six months ago.

Possibly the only girl with Banksy on her birth certificate, Banksy was born in Lister Hospital and lives in the Shephall area with her parents.

Mum Gem, who is an amateur photographer, remembers the day she and her partner decided the name of their daughter like it was yesterday.

"As artists, Banksy has always been our favourite," She said.

"I was 4 or 5 months pregnant and after a scan, my partner and I just looked up at each other and said Banksy.

"The name just stuck, and looking back she couldn't be called anything else. Everyone always has something to say about her name."

Now with businesses across the UK and America wanting to get in on the act, Banksy has become one of Instagram's youngest microinfluencers.

Gem says the world of Instagram is all new to her and is excited to see what the future can bring for her and her daughter.

You can follow the life of Stevenage's Banksy here.

