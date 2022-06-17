Updated
Gas leak in Stevenage after Almonds Lane wall fire
A cordon was put in place throughout a Stevenage residential area following a house fire and gas leak.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue crews from Stevenage, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth extinguished a fire affecting an external wall at a house in Almonds Lane at around 2pm today (Friday, June 17).
They used two hose reels and one jet to tackle to extinguish the wall and nearby garden furniture, but the gas board suspected there may be a leak as a result of the blaze.
"A gas engineer arrived on the scene at 2.47pm," a fire service spokesperson said.
Police introduced the cordon after the fire.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary statement reads: "We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of an incident in Almonds Lane, Stevenage, which has subsequently led to a gas leak.
"A cordon is in place as a precaution and specialist engineers are on route.
"People are asked to please avoid the area at this time."