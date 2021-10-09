Gardening masterclasses to return this autumn
- Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation
Gardening masterclasses are set to return to Letchworth this year, by popular demand.
Arch Community Group, together with the Heritage Foundation, will host the lessons at Standalone Farm, with money from ticket sales being donated to Herts Young Homeless.
Steve Howells, chair of Arch Community Group, said “We are really pleased to be working with the Heritage Foundation once again and to be able to start our gardening masterclasses.
"The classes offer a range of gardening courses designed for everyone with an interest in gardening, including beginners.
"These classes are a perfect opportunity to increase your knowledge and get some hands-on experience, while also helping to make a positive contribution to the biodiversity of the Garden City."
Classes will run from 9am to 1pm and will take place on October 30, November 13 and November 27, with a different theme for each session.
To book tickets, visit www.discover-letchworth.com/whats-on.
