Garden waste collections resume in Bedfordshire after suspension during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 April 2020

Garden waste collections in Bedfordshire will resume today, having been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pexels

The collection of garden waste in Bedfordshire will resume from today, having been suspended due to staffing issues during the coronavirus outbreak.

Each household will be limited to their existing two garden waste bags or one bin per collection on the usual scheduled day. Additional waste will not be collected.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for community services, said: “This is very welcome news. The crews have worked extremely hard to maintain essential collections.

“What we can’t do is tackle any backlog instantly. We still don’t have the manpower to do that, so we ask residents to keep on home composting, either with a heap or a subsidised compost bin.

“By doing so you will help us reduce the volume we need to collect and ensure the workload is manageable with our contractor’s resources.”

The Household Waste Recycling Centres remain closed.

