Garden makeover appeal for Stevenage boy who has battled leukaemia

Rocky (third from left) with his siblings Sienna, Joshua and Yasmin. Picture: Zoe Bell. Archant

The family of a little boy who has battled leukaemia and been diagnosed with a whole host of other medical conditions are appealing for help in creating a safe garden for him to enjoy.

The Bell family's garden is in desperate need of a makeover to make it safe and functional for Rocky. Picture: Zoe Bell. The Bell family's garden is in desperate need of a makeover to make it safe and functional for Rocky. Picture: Zoe Bell.

Rocky Bell, who lives in Stevenage, was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia in March 2012, two months after his second birthday.

In the July he had his spleen removed - where the cancer cells were harbouring - a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy.

He was kept in isolation, endured graft versus host disease and chemo burns and was finally allowed home in the September.

Rocky has since been diagnosed with a raft of conditions, including epilepsy, chronic fatigue and hearing loss.

Mum Zoe said: "At nursery he didn't talk and was diagnosed with selective mutism and global developmental delay.

"Rocky started mainstream school and after his first year it was obvious he wasn't going to cope in a mainstream setting."

An increase in medication caused rapid weight gain, which had a detrimental impact on Rocky's mobility, forcing Rocky to use a wheelchair.

He was subsequently diagnosed with an under-active thyroid.

In 2016 Rocky started at Woolgrove School - a special needs academy in Letchworth - and Zoe said: "It's amazing and he is lucky enough to horse ride, swim and do other activities."

Two years ago Rocky was diagnosed with autism and a functional age of three.

Zoe said: "Although Rocky has lots of ongoing issues and takes lots of medication he is a loving, happy and caring little boy.

"Having just turned nine he has come so far and fought so hard, and continues to do so."

Zoe is desperate to have their garden transformed so it is safe and functional for Rocky to use.

She said: "This garden is for Rocky and his siblings Yasmin, Joshua and Sienna too. They have all had to grow up very quickly and are extremely patient. They have adjusted for Rocky and continue to do so. We are extremely proud of all of them.

"Rocky loves being outdoors and we need a safe garden where he doesn't keep falling over, where he can build up his mobility and strength and continue to develop and learn without danger.

"Any help would be so very welcome."

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/rocky-steady-grow.