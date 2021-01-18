Treecycle donations 'make huge difference' for our hospice

Published: 10:10 AM January 18, 2021

Volunteers collected Christmas trees in exchange for a donation to Garden House Hospice. - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

The fourth annual Chrsitmas Treecycle Service, run by Garden House Hospice Care, has raised more than £11,500 for the Letchworth-based charity.

A team of volunteers travelled across Stevenage, North Herts, South Bedfordshire and surrounding areas collecting Christmas trees to recycle in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

The Christmas Treecycle scheme raised more than £11,500 for the hospice. - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

In total 640 trees were collected over a four-day period.

The Christmas trees were shredded by Letchworth-based Settle Group with chippings then used for two local environmental schemes at Garden City Academy and beside Stonehill School.

Richard Harbon, head of events at Garden House Hospice Care, commented: “Our Christmas Treecycling service continues to grow in popularity each year and we were delighted to have so many trees to collect.

Housing Association Settle Group shredded the trees, and the chippings will be used in projects by Stonehill School and Garden City Academy in Letchworth. - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

“Not only did people’s kind donations allow us to raise a superb amount but the service allowed them to help protect the environment by disposing of their trees in an environmentally friendly way.

“The donations received really do make a huge difference and help us protect the future of end-of-life care for our community.

“We’d also like to thank all our volunteers, without whom the service just wouldn’t exist, along with the support of several local companies including Settle, Branching Out, John O’Connor and Jayne Foster at Johnson Matthey.”

As a result of COVID-19, hospice fundraising events have been cancelled or postponed and its 12 shops closed.

The charity is forecasting a loss of £25,000 a week which funds its free end of life care across communities.

To find out more about how you can support the hospice, visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540.