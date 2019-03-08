North Herts trekkers take on Three Peaks in 24 hours for £20,000 hospice cause

Fourteen trekkers from North Herts have completed the Three Peaks Challenge and raised £20,000 for Garden House Hospice Care.

Volunteers drove the team to Fort William in Scotland, where they prepared for their epic adventure to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales, in 24 hours.

Andrew Tidmarsh - who completed all three mountains in 23 hours and 50 minutes - said: "My wife works at the Letchworth-based hospice as a physiotherapist and I know the funding required to provide ongoing services.

"I wanted to test myself to see if I could raise money while also taking on a big challenge like this as well. "The hardest part was the lack of sleep and the fitness levels required to climb up and down the mountains.

"Nothing can really prepare you for that, despite all the training you do.

"I really enjoyed working as part of a team, with people of different ages and fitness levels - it was great to all work together for one main goal.

Fellow climbers for the challenge were Becky Bellion, Neil Bye, Nicola Chapman, Natalie Gordon, Lisa Morris, Susannah Parry, Eve Saunders, Jane Scanlon, Tony Szpak, Roger and Caroline Taylor and Mark Tomlin, who collectively raised £20,000.

Event organiser Richard Harbon said: "This was an amazing and arduous challenge and I am so proud of each person who took part.

"The team have been training for numerous months, working through injuries, personal fears and goals, all in support of the hospice.

"Unfortunately we couldn't avoid harsh weather conditions at times and had four seasons in one day.

"Despite that, and fatigue, the team really pulled together and marched on with great determination, forging great friendships along the way.

"We are also so grateful to the volunteers who gave up their weekend to drive our trekkers to each destination.

"We really couldn't do things like this without their ongoing dedicated support."

To find out more about the hospice and its various fundraising events, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk.

You can also contract Richard Harbon on 01462 679540.