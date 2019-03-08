Trekkers take on Three Peaks and raise £10,000 for hospice

Ten North Herts trekkers took on the Three Peaks challenge in aid of Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care.

Volunteers drove the team to Fort William in Scotland, where they prepared for their epic adventure to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales, in 24 hours.

Event organiser Richard Harbon said: "This was an amazing and arduous challenge and I am so proud of each person who took part.

"The team have been training for numerous months, working through injuries, personal fears and goals, all in support of the hospice.

"I am absolutely amazed at the commitment of this great group of people in completing this challenge and raising nearly £10,000.

"We are also so grateful to the volunteers who gave up their weekends to drive our trekkers to each destination and also offer support up the mountains, ensuring our trekkers' journey was safe and enjoyable. We really couldn't do things like this without their ongoing dedicated support."

Des Waterfall was one of the volunteers who drove the participants to each destination.

He has volunteered for the hospice since losing his wife Chris.

Last weekend marked the anniversary of her passing.

He said: "I would like to say thank you for making this weekend one to remember at a time for me that could have been difficult.

"I am honoured to have helped you all with this tough challenge that will help the hospice continue to do the great work they do for people like Chris and their families.

"You all should be so proud of what you have achieved."

One trekker said: "It was fantastic and such a lovely group! Brilliant experience and everybody supported each other - that's what makes it so special."

Anyone interested in joining the hospice's Three Peaks Challenge team in 2020 should contact Richard on richard.harbon@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540 for more information.

If trekking isn't your thing, the hospice has a long list of events to choose from.

Go to www.ghhospicecare.org.uk to find out how to get involved.