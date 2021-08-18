Trend in sustainable shopping sees charity's shop sales soar

Published: 1:08 PM August 18, 2021

A trend in sustainable shopping has seen a welcome boost to customers shopping in Garden House Hospice Care's stores - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care is set to open its latest shop in Letchworth, as a rise in sustainable shopping sees a boost in its stores' income.

While the fashion industry is under the spotlight for its “huge” contribution to climate change, the hospice is seeing a welcome resurgence of people shopping second-hand.

Garden House Hospice Care will open its 13th store after a boost in sustainable shopping - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Climate activist Greta Thunberg recently condemned the fashion industry, calling on brands to take more responsibility for the environmental impact of their products.

That, combined with a major UN scientific report last week warning of a climate change catastrophe unless the world acts fast, means it’s clear that we can all do more individually to help climate change.

The demand to bag a bargain has led the hospice to securing another unit in Leys Avenue - its second shop in the town centre.

Donations to the hospice have also increased following the pandemic - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Carla Pilsworth, director of income generation, said: “The issue of climate change is vitally important for us all and with ‘fast fashion’ known to not be great for the environment, we’ve certainly seen people turning to pre-loved items at our shops instead.

“What’s more, we’ve seen donations of second-hand clothing and other items also increase as people look for responsible ways to recycle.

She added: “Against the backdrop of the pandemic and the devastating trading conditions it created, we’ve continued to diversify our hospice shops in recent months to great success.

"Our Oval shop in Stevenage expanded to incorporate Junior House, a dedicated children’s shop which is thriving.

"In July we opened Bridal House, our bridal boutique, with a vast collection of second-hand occasion wear and the reaction to that opening has been incredible.

"The opening of our second shop in Letchworth gives us the chance to offer an even better shopping experience for new and existing shoppers in the town and we’ll continue to seek further local opportunities for growth.”

Garden House Hospice Care will open its latest shop at 17-19 Leys Avenue on Thursday, August 26 at 10am.

Flyers will be available giving customers 10 per cent discount off everything in store.

To further mark the opening, the hospice will be hosting a ‘Letchworth takeover’ with various activities in the town throughout the day.