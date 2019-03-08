Video

Hospice marks Volunteers Week by saying 'thank you'

Garden House Hospice volunteers mark Volunteers' Week. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

Garden House Hospice Care is saying 'thank you' as part of a week-long national campaign which recognises volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers' Week, which runs from today until Saturday, sees charities and voluntary groups get together to recognise the contribution volunteers make in their communities.

The Letchworth-based hospice is celebrating the week by thanking their team and raising awareness of the selfless individuals who volunteer their time to support Garden House and the community.

Laura Burt, the hospice's director of HR and volunteering, said: "Our volunteers are absolutely vital to continue the work we do at the hospice.

"What astonishes me is the number of volunteers we have that give up their time - come rain or shine - to work in our shops, distribution centre, at the hospice, in the community or supporting at events.

Garden House Hospice volunteers mark Volunteers' Week. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Garden House Hospice volunteers mark Volunteers' Week. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

"Our strap line as a hospice is 'started by the community, serving the community, sustained by the community' and none more so is that the case than in our volunteering team.

You may also want to watch:

"From one hour per week to hours on end, our team of more than 600 volunteers make a huge difference and save us over £500,000 a year in staffing costs which we wouldn't be able to sustain.

"Our patients, carers, family members and friends may not get to meet all our volunteers but, on behalf of everyone that accesses our services, a huge thank you to our valiant volunteers that help our hospice to continue to support our community - now and in the future."

Garden House Hospice volunteers mark Volunteers' Week. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Garden House Hospice volunteers mark Volunteers' Week. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

In the UK, 38 per cent of the UK population volunteers at least once a year, with 22 per cent volunteering at least once month.

As well as helping others, helping out has been shown to improve the wellbeing of volunteers, too.

Volunteering opportunities at the hospice vary from gardening to van driver, compassionate neighbours and eBay researchers.

The hospice is holding a volunteer information session from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Anyone interested attending the session, or to find out more about flexible volunteering opportunities, should contact the HR and voluntary services team on 01462 679540 or email volunteers@ghhospicecare.org.uk.

To find out more about Garden House Hospice Care, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk.