Urgent appeal to help hospice give families a special final Christmas together

Wayne, Sarah and their two sons. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

A family have spoken out about the importance of sharing a last Christmas together, as end of life care providers Garden House Hospice Care launch an urgent appeal for donations.

The hospice is expecting a rise in demand for care, but as a result of the pandemic and its impact on fundraising, it also expects a loss of £25,000 every week in December.

This is in addition to the £150,000 they will lose from their shops being closed during November’s lockdown.

One family has spoken about how important it is to support the hospice at Christmas, after husband and father Wayne spent his final Christmas at the in-patient unit.

Thanks to the hospice’s care, Wayne was able to spend Christmas with his wife Sarah and their two young sons.

After a Christmas Day filled with giggles as the boys raced up and down the corridors on their new bikes, Wayne’s bed was wheeled into the festively decked out patient lounge so they could enjoy a traditional dinner, together with family.

“The hospice allowed us to be together at a time when we didn’t think Wayne would make it to Christmas,” said Sarah.

“I was able to be the mother of his children and his wife, knowing he was in the best place possible.

“He was comfortable, cared for and with his family. That is what Christmas was always about. The hospice created a Christmas for us all to remember.”

Many of us wish to spend Christmas with our loved ones. This year more than ever. When you are living with a life-limiting illness, it becomes an even stronger need.

Carla Pilsworth is director of income generation at the hospice: “We are here to give families time together this Christmas. But after a devastating knock to our income because of the pandemic, we need your help.

“Our round the clock care must continue.

“There are many ways to get involved with our Christmas appeal. From donations in lieu of Christmas cards to supporting our Christmas treecycling scheme. Every pound really will make a difference to our patients and their loved ones.”

To support the hospice and to find out more about the Christmas appeal visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/christmas-appeal or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540.