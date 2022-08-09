Hikers take on Three Peaks challenge and raise £7,000 for hospice

A team of 13 walkers have raised more than £7,000 for Garden House Hospice Care after taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge.

The hikers, including seven North Herts College staff members and someone who travelled from Malaysia, were supported by six volunteers from the hospice, and took on the challenge to scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales in under 24 hours.

Seven North Herts College staff took on the challenge in aid of Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

This trip was three years in the making, following postponements due to lockdowns.

Liz Calver was of one seven staff from the Sport and Public Services team at North Herts College to take part.

Despite some adverse weather, the team completed the Three Peaks - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

“The Three Peaks Challenge was such a brilliant experience," she said.

"It was certainly challenging at times given some of the more extreme weather conditions we faced, however in the brief moments when the cloud broke we saw some breath-taking views.

"It was also lovely to meet so many other participants and volunteers and work closely with them across the weekend; all of us there with a common interest to raise vital funds for the hospice."

Thirteen hikers took on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Melanie Flynn is a trustee of the hospice who also took part in the challenge, said: "As a trustee, I was delighted to take part in the Three Peaks Challenge and raise money to fund our services.

"Despite the wet and windy mountain weather, the team was so positive and supportive of one another and knowing that we were raising money for the hospice provided the motivation to keep going when things got tough."

Garden House Hospice Care's Three Peaks Challenge team - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Richard Harbon, product and event manager at the hospice, led the event.

He said: “It was an absolutely outstanding effort from all that took part. The group faced some of the worst weather that the mountains could offer, with conditions particularly tough on all three peaks, but each and every participant responded amazingly and supported each other every step of the way, making their achievements even more remarkable.

"In doing so they have helped raise more than £7,000 which will help make a real difference to the lives of so many people.”

Spaces are now full for the hospice’s next National Three Peaks Challenge later this month, however if you are interested in taking part in 2023, email events@ghhospicecare.org.uk.