Reena's the winner as North Herts hospice hosts Strictly Come Movies

Reena Dixon from Stevenage impressed the judges with her Bollywood style dance at the Garden House Hospice Care Strictly Come Movies event, and was crowned the winner. Picture: Martin Wootton Martin Wootton

A North Herts ballroom was packed out for Garden House Hospice Care's second Strictly-inspired fundraiser on Saturday night.

After the success of the inaugural event in 2018, this year's theme was Strictly Come Movies - with contestants taking to Letchworth's Spirella Ballroom floor as songs from a range of classic and current movies played.

Over the last couple of months, seven couples and two individuals have practised their moves in the hope of being crowned a king or queen of the dancefloor for 2019 - all while helping raise money for the hospice.

Stevenage's Reena Dixon was voted this year's Strictly champion, following a brilliant Bollywood-themed dance.

She said: "I wanted to take part as it was an opportunity for me to perform, have fun and, at the same time, raise funds for the hospice."

This year's VIP judging panel included hospice trustees chairman John Procter, Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, Love Island 2019 finalist and face of Pretty Little Thing Molly-Mae Hague and ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Allinson.

Hospice trustee Susan Greenbank said: "As the demand for our services continues to grow, events like this are wonderful, because they help Garden House Hospice Care to expand our services to make the best of the years that people have left following a diagnosis of a life-limiting condition. It costs us £7,500 a day to run our services, so every contribution is really valuable and we appreciate it enormously."

The hospice's event organiser Jake Amos added: "Huge thanks to all of our dancers for taking part - they were all brilliant, considering some hadn't any prior dance experience! Please continue to sponsor them, as they have worked so hard and all funds raised will go towards providing hospice care.

"Thanks also to the Spirella Ballroom, our photographer Martin Wootton, Hitchin Rock Choir and all our amazing support acts as well as everyone who came out and supported us on the night."

Saturday's contestants were Penny Rolington and Steven Thain, Damian Slade and Kate Harrison, Heather Nichols and Laura Parker, Liz Peel and Michael Broadbent, Patsi and Paul Goodson, Marion Whyte and Charlotte Hemmingsly, Hayley Law and Amy Stilwell, Mel Adbrook, and winner Reena.

Would you like to take part in the next charity challenge for Garden House Hospice Care? Muddy Mayhem is back on Saturday, February 29, and early bird tickets are on sale until Sunday. December 1.

For more information, go to www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events, or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies 2019 winner Reena Dixon. Picture: Martin Wootton Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies 2019 winner Reena Dixon. Picture: Martin Wootton

