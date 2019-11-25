Garden House Hospice Care to open new charity shop in Stevenage town centre

Garden House Hospice Care is set to open its latest charity shop in Stevenage town centre this week.

The new store - at 20 Queensway - will open for business on Wednesday at 10am,. It will be purely dedicated to larger household items, such as furniture, electricals, and soft furnishings.

It is set to be the 12th Garden House Hospice Care charity shop - and fifth in Stevenage - with the grand opening marked by a visit from Conservative parliamentary candidate Stephen McPartland.