Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Afternoon tea at House of Lords raises £7,500 for Garden House Hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:40 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 26 July 2019

L-R: Hospice CEO Sue Plummer, Lord Julian Fellowes, Lady Emma Fellowes, Lord Anthony Clarke CBE, Baroness Finlay and hospice chairman John Procter at Garden House Hospice Care's House of Lords event. Picture: Peter Hoskins Photography

L-R: Hospice CEO Sue Plummer, Lord Julian Fellowes, Lady Emma Fellowes, Lord Anthony Clarke CBE, Baroness Finlay and hospice chairman John Procter at Garden House Hospice Care's House of Lords event. Picture: Peter Hoskins Photography

Archant

An afternoon tea event hosted by a Baroness has raised £7,500 for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care.

Patron of Garden House Hospice Care Lord Julian Fellowes. Picture: Peter Hoskins PhotographyPatron of Garden House Hospice Care Lord Julian Fellowes. Picture: Peter Hoskins Photography

The event was attended by Lord Anthony Clarke CBE and Lord Julian Fellowes and his wife, Lady Emma Fellowes, who are both Patrons of the hospice.

Over 125 guests helped to raise more than £7,500 and had the option of taking part in a guided tour of Parliament before having an afternoon tea in the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace overlooking the River Thames.

Baroness Finlay of Llandaff - who hosted the event earlier this month - is a professor of palliative care at Cardiff University Schoool of Medicine.

On the day, she stressed the importance of hospice care and supporting the whole family, especially bereaved children due to the long term effects it can have on their future.

John Proctor, chairman of Garden House Hospice Care, thanked everyone for attending and said: "Currently we need to raise approximately £7,500 a day to run the hospice's services.

You may also want to watch:

"It is the one statistic that keeps me awake at night. Donations are hard won, our shops are experiencing a tough trading environment but we remain resilient."

In a separate interview on his role as patron of the hospice, Lord Fellowes said: "One thing for certain is that we are all going to die and it seems important to continue the work of the hospice movement. In brief, making it possible to live with death.

"One of the most important roles that the hospice plays is enabling people to die in their homes - for me it's a very vital part of their work and I think it all comes under this blanket heading of living with death.

"I think the work that Garden House Hospice Care does is tremendously important. It is one of the most difficult times in people's lives, not dying, but having someone you love die.

"It can feel bewildering and lonely and I think all of the staff at the hospice helping people through it is fantastic."

Garden House Hospice Care needs to raise almost £5 million each year to continue providing its services to the communities in North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and towns and villages in Central Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

For more information about the hospice, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Man arrested in connection with Hitchin firearm incident

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

Latest from the The Comet

Afternoon tea at House of Lords raises £7,500 for Garden House Hospice

L-R: Hospice CEO Sue Plummer, Lord Julian Fellowes, Lady Emma Fellowes, Lord Anthony Clarke CBE, Baroness Finlay and hospice chairman John Procter at Garden House Hospice Care's House of Lords event. Picture: Peter Hoskins Photography

Animal rights protesters prepare for more action in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Animal Rights will be protesting the 'Animal Cracker' event in Stevenage Town Centre this weekend. Picture: Hertfordshire Animal Rights

Blind artist hopes to turn your head with Hitchin Windmill Hill exhibition

Artist David Johnson preparing for the latest Windmill Hill exhibition. Picture: Mary Sprinks

Continued disruption on Great Northern train line after heatwave

Great Northern trains are expected to be disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.

East and North Herts NHS Trust earns Top Hospital Award 2019

Ben Riley of CHKS, Martin Armstrong of East and North Herts NHS and Michael Chilvers of East and North Herts NHS celebrate the news in Stevenage.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists