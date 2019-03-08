Advanced search

Loneliness Awareness Week: Garden House Hospice launches Compassionate Neighbours film

PUBLISHED: 12:02 16 June 2019

Paul volunteered as a compassionate neighbour and was introduced to Alan. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Paul volunteered as a compassionate neighbour and was introduced to Alan. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care is set to mark Loneliness Awareness Week with the launch of a new film introducing people to its Compassionate Neighbours project.

The community-led scheme - which began in February 2018 - aims to tackle social isolation and loneliness in Stevenage, North Herts, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Compassionate Neighbours Project Manager, Jeanette Farrow said: "We've seen a huge impact on the emotional and physical wellbeing of everyone involved with the scheme and have achieved some fantastic results in the project's first year.

"This Loneliness Week, we encourage you to get out into your community, whether it's sharing a smile with a neighbour, or a cup of tea with an old friend, every friendly gesture makes a difference."

Compassionate Neighbours are trained volunteers who are matched to local people in their society needing help with isolation - this is based on their interests and hobbies.

Loneliness Awareness Week - which runs from June 17 until June 21 - is now in its third year, after being set up by the Marmalade Trust in 2017.

To get involved with Compassionate Neighbours, email Jeanette.farrow@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540.

