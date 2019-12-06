Advanced search

Garden House Hospice remembers lost loved ones at Lights of Life

PUBLISHED: 17:02 08 December 2019

Hundreds attended Lights of Life services in Stevenage and Letchworth this year. Picture: Martin Wootton

Hundreds attended Lights of Life services in Stevenage and Letchworth this year. Picture: Martin Wootton

Martin Wootton

Garden House Hospice Care has held its annual Lights of Life remembrance ceremonies in Stevenage and Letchworth - with hundreds gathering to remember lost loved ones over the Christmas period.

Over 100 people came together at the Stevenage Town Centre Gardens, prior to more than 500 people gathering to dedicate the life of a loved one at the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth last Sunday.

Event organiser Natalie Stokes said: "Both services this year were absolutely lovely. Lights of Life is an opportunity for us to come together as one, and offer comfort and support to families honouring their loved ones - they are always very emotional services."

Both ceremonies also featured performances from the Hitchin Rock Choir, a group of a cappella singers who perform modern, emotional music.

One person who attended the service was Ian Albert - North Herts district councillor for Hitchin Bearton - who's wife sadly passed away earlier this year.

On an Instagram post, Mr Albert paid tribute to the hospice: "Thanks so much for organising the Lights of Life celebration and tree lighting yesterday. Very sad and pleased to go back to the place that had looked after my wife Linda Albert until she passed away in March.

"We miss her so much. But we can never thank the staff and volunteers enough for all they did!"

If you couldn't attend, you can still dedicate a light to a lost loved one this Christmas. Visit https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/lights-of-life-letchworth and the hospice will send a star for you to hang in your home.

