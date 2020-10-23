Letchworth-based hospice’s Lights of Life event to remember lost loved ones

Garden House Hospice in Letchworth is holding a Lights of Life service for people to remember those they have loved and lost. Picture: Martin Wootton Martin Wootton

Garden House Hospice Care’s Light of Life event is set to return this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Doug Murray, senior staff nurse at Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Doug Murray, senior staff nurse at Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice

Bereavements have been even more difficult than usual due to restrictions on funerals and visits to hospitals, care homes and hospices.

That’s why Garden House Hospice Care hopes to unite our community through Lights of Life.

Residents of Stevenage, North Herts and surrounding areas are invited to join hundreds of others in dedicating a star to a loved one. This can be a family member or friend; whether based locally or further away; and whether their death was recent or a long time ago.

The hospice will hand-write their name and your personal message onto one of their Lights of Life stars and hang it in their garden this winter, surrounded by twinkling lights.

In return the hospice asks participants to consider making a donation to help support the care and emotional support provided to those with terminal illnesses, and their families.

Doug Murray, senior staff nurse at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We hope the lights will be a moving tribute to your loved ones – to those who have died this year, and in years past.”

You may also want to watch:

The Lights of Life service will be available to view live from the hospice’s Facebook page on Sunday, November 22 at 4pm.

The garden and the stars will be lit up with lights, each representing the lives of people.

BBC presenter and hospice supporter Pam Rhodes will host the special digital service to switch on the Lights of Life, and you can watch and participate from home.

From nightfall on Monday, November 23 to November 27 – 4pm to 8pm – the hospice gardens will be open to visitors.

You are invited to book a private appointment to find your dedication, light a candle and sit quietly under the twinkling lights, reflecting or sharing memories.

Anyone important to you can be remembered in Lights of Life.

To take part, complete the form or visit ghhospicecare.org.uk to make your dedication. Completed forms can be handed in to any of the hospice’s shops, to the hospice reception or sent by post.

Thanks go to Arena Security, Austin’s Funeral Directors and North Herts District Council for their support towards Lights of Life.