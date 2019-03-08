Advanced search

Family pens open letter to encourage regular giving to hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:03 21 June 2019

Carly and brother Guy have been supporting the hospice since their mum Bev was cared for there. Picture: Carly Tiplady

Archant

A Stotfold family have told their story in a letter sent to residents across North Herts, highlighting the importance of Garden House Hospice Care, and the role it played when mum Bev was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

CEO Sue Plummer and director of patient services Jayne Dingemans with Harry the hospice care bear. Picture: Garden House Hospice CareCEO Sue Plummer and director of patient services Jayne Dingemans with Harry the hospice care bear. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Carly Tiplady, who raised more than £10,000 for the hospice last year, has penned the letter discussing how the hospice cared for her mum during her last few weeks.

More than 35,000 copies of the letter have been sent out to communities in North Herts, Stevenage and surrounding towns and villages in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Carly's mum Bev - who was cared for by the hospice - sadly passed away aged 58 last year.

Her family have bravely shared these final weeks of Bev's life to help raise awareness of the work Garden House Hospice is doing to raise money through regular giving.

Carly said: "The hospice wasn't as I expected. I imagined it would be like a hospital, but from the first nurse we met, to the room mum was staying in, I knew it was a very special place.

"We were encouraged to bring our children in for visit. We were truly grateful that mum's last few precious weeks were spent at Garden House Hospice Care, where we felt comfortable as a family and by mum's side.

"She left the world knowing she was truly loved and cared for."

Carly raised more than £10,000 through fundraising events last year, and will continue to raise more with a Ladies Sip and Shop evening on Saturday, July 6 at the Stotfold Conservative Club.

Hospice CEO Sue Plummer added: "As demand for services grows each year we need to continue to explore more opportunities for innovative income generation to help grow and meet this demand.

"Regular giving is a great opportunity for members of the community to support the hospice.

"For as little as £5 a month, you could contribute to the services run by our Hawthorne Day Centre, which sees more than 5,000 patients, their carers and families each year.

"We are truly grateful to Carly and her family for sharing their story with us and the wider community and hope it will encourage more regular donations."

For tickets to the Sip and Shop event, contact Carly on 07894 058027.

For more on regularly giving, go to ghhopsicecare.org.uk/support-us/regular-giving-gift.

