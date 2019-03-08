Hospice heroes swim, run, cycle and skydive their way to raising £20,000

A number of fundraisers went to the extreme to raise £20,000 for Garden House Hospice Care in one weekend.

Members of the community set themselves various challenges to help raise money for the hospice and in memory of their loved ones.

Lucy Boorman, Lottie Peart and Anna Williams, or better known as 'Three Girls, One Bike', cycled from Paris to Battersea Park on a triplet bicycle across three days, raising £11,500.

The cycle was in memory of Lucy's father, Jason Boorman, who died of cancer in 2009. Despite hating cycling and lycra, Lucy was determined to 'ride to the challenge' and complete the 250-mile journey.

She said: "To mark ten years since my father passed, we came up with this crazy idea to raise some money for Garden House Hospice Care, the charity that supported him and my family and continues to support many families affected by this awful disease in the darkest times of need."

HR consultant Liz Roe swam 21 miles two ways across Windermere Lake in Cumbria, raising more than £2,000. The money will be split between the hospice and the Above and Beyond Cancer Foundation.

Liz completed the swim in 13 hours, her only support was from a kayak, that provided food and drink en route.

She said: "I have seen first-hand the dedication and commitment the hospice teams demonstrate to ensure all the patients in their care and the families they support receive the best possible services either in the community or the hospice itself."

Lisa Yexley raised more than £700 by competing in the Woburn Olympic Triathlon. She swam 1,500 metres, cycled 25-miles and ran 10 kilometres in 3 hours 32 minutes.

Laura Stroud and Scott Blakemore took part in the Great North Run and raised almost £400 between them.

Five members of staff and friends from Made Men Barbers in Stevenage skydived from 10,000 feet, raising over £3,700.

Sam Holland from Sports Therapy 4 U organised the Baldock Rat Run for a second year. Over 200 runners enjoyed the scenic course and the fun and games for families in Baldock. In total over £1,800 was raised.

If you would like to take part in an event organise your own event to raise money for the hospice, contact the fundraising team on 01462-679540 or look for more information on our website www.ghhospicecare.org.uk.