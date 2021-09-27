Hospice volunteers mark Churchgate Day on the catwalk with vintage fashion show

Published: 10:46 AM September 27, 2021

Staff and volunteers at Vintage House took to the red carpet catwalk to mark - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

One of Garden House Hospice Care's popular stores hosted its very own fashion show to mark Churchgate Day last week.

Last Saturday marked Hitchin Churchgate and Market Day, showcasing the finest food, live music, markets, and independent local businesses.

Vintage House is Garden House Hospice Care’s specialist retro shop. Located at Churchgate, the shop offers a variety of vintage collectables, old-school games and toys and stunning second-hand garments to suit all styles.

Churchgate Day saw hospice volunteers and staff take to the catwalk, showcasing the perks of vintage fashion - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

To celebrate Churchgate Day, staff and volunteers took to the red-carpet catwalk, modelling looks from yesteryear.

The manager of Vintage House, Jenni Defalco, said: “The team at Vintage House held a fashion show using clothing and accessories from our store. We wanted to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and reusing clothing to create wearable looks for any occasion.

You may also want to watch:

“In our hospice shops you will find a wide selection of preloved clothing. At Vintage House we have a dedicated vintage shop where you can find gems from all eras, from 1950s prom dresses to 80s power suits, wedding dresses and designer pieces all at affordable prices.

Churchgate Day saw hospice volunteers and staff take to the catwalk, showcasing the perks of vintage fashion - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

"You can be confident that by purchasing from us that all funds raised will go towards much needed services within our community.

“The fashion show was put together entirely by our team of volunteers at Vintage House who styled the outfits using items currently in our shop and then took to the red carpet to showcase the latest looks.

"The show was kindly sponsored by the hospice’s latest partner The Car Agents, which provided us with a number of special occasion hats to complete the looks

The hospice has teamed up with The Car Agents - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

“We would like to thank everyone in attendance for their support on Saturday and are looking forward to showing off more of our vintage clothing at events later in the year.”

Churchgate Day saw hospice volunteers and staff take to the catwalk, showcasing the perks of vintage fashion - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

The Car Agents are now working in partnership with Garden House Hospice Care. The local company owned by Simon Michell will be raising money and awareness for the charity though a series of promotions throughout the next two years.

To launch the collaboration, over 50 occasional hats have been donated to Garden House Hospice which can be purchased from Vintage House.