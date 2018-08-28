Advanced search

Strictly event thanks hospice for caring for Knebworth’s Hilary

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 05 February 2019

Mark, Ollie and Justine Sharp organised the event in memory of Mark's mum Hilary, who sadly passed away at The Garden House Hospice last year. Picture: Teresa Whyte

Mark, Ollie and Justine Sharp organised the event in memory of Mark's mum Hilary, who sadly passed away at The Garden House Hospice last year. Picture: Teresa Whyte

www.studio66photo.co.uk

The son of a Knebworth woman who was cared for at home by the Letchworth-based hospice prior to her death has been able to say thank you by raising more than £1,500 through a Strictly Come Dancing event.

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa WhyteSaturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte

The fundraiser – in memory of Hilary Sharp – for Garden House Hospice Care was held at the Broadway Hotel in Letchworth on Saturday, and was met with a large support from local businesses.

Organisers Justine and Mark Sharp from Stevenage said: “We would like to thank the Garden House Hospice for all the care and support they provided to Mark’s mum, Hilary, who sadly passed away last year.

A family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa WhyteA family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa Whyte

“We were totally overwhelmed by people’s generosity, commitment and energy for the event and would like to thank everyone who attended and supported, and our wonderful judges, dance pro Lou Davidson, TV’s Ricky Grover and comedian Anna Morris. Also thanks goes to all the staff at the Broadway Hotel, Mark the DJ and all our raffle sponsors.

“We also have to give a special thanks to Miles Chapman and Camille Ucan, our comperes for the evening, who dressed up as Tess, Brucie and Claudia, and gave up so much time.

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte. Picture: Teresa WhyteSaturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte. Picture: Teresa Whyte

“Our winners were Hayley and Amy from Ambition Dance Academy, who performed a rock ‘n’ roll number.

“We’re delighted to have raised over £1,500 for such a brilliant charity.”

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.

Judging the competition was dance pro Lou Davidson, TV's Ricky Grover and comedian Anna Morris. Picture: Teresa WhyteJudging the competition was dance pro Lou Davidson, TV's Ricky Grover and comedian Anna Morris. Picture: Teresa Whyte

A family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa WhyteA family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa Whyte

A family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa WhyteA family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa Whyte

The winners were Hayley and Amy from Ambition Dance Academy, who performed a rock and roll number . Picture: Teresa WhyteThe winners were Hayley and Amy from Ambition Dance Academy, who performed a rock and roll number . Picture: Teresa Whyte

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.

One of the comperes Miles Chapman got into character as Tess Daly. Picture: Teresa WhyteOne of the comperes Miles Chapman got into character as Tess Daly. Picture: Teresa Whyte

Comperes Camille Ucan as Claudia Winkleman and Miles Chapman getting into character as Tess Daly. Picture: Teresa WhyteComperes Camille Ucan as Claudia Winkleman and Miles Chapman getting into character as Tess Daly. Picture: Teresa Whyte

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.

A family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa WhyteA family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa Whyte

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.

Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.Saturday's event saw competitors hit the dance floor in aid of the hospice. Picture: Teresa Whyte.

After all the dancers took to the floor, donated items were given out to audience members taking part in the raffle. Picture: Teresa WhyteAfter all the dancers took to the floor, donated items were given out to audience members taking part in the raffle. Picture: Teresa Whyte

A family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa WhyteA family from Stevenage hosted a Strictly Come Dancing event in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Teresa Whyte

