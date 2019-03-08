Cash stolen during Letchworth hospice shop break-in
PUBLISHED: 12:14 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 15 October 2019
Archant
Cash was stolen from a hospice charity shop in Letchworth town centre during an overnight burglary over the weekend.
Police were called to the Garden House Hospice Care shop in Eastcheap just after 8.30am on Sunday to reports of the overnight burglary.
Hospice CEO Sue Plummer said: "Criminal acts like this are appalling and have a knock-on effect on the hospice. It's not just about the money that was stolen, but the cost of the repair work needed to install more security to prevent another act like this from taking place.
You may also want to watch:
"Our priority is always about looking after the needs of our patients, carers and their families."
A police spokesman said that offenders gained entry through a fire door at the back of the store and stole cash from an office.
Witnesses or anyone with information can report details online at herts.police.uk/Report, or via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
You can also call 101 quoting reference 41/92604/19.