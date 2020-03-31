Garden House Hospice receives much-needed PPE in frontline fight against coronavirus

PPE being delivered to the hospice by Baldock Dental Care. Picture: GHHC Archant

Businesses and schools across North Hertfordshire have donated their unneeded PPE supplies to Garden House Hospice Care, in a bid to protect patients and staff from coronavirus.

Dr Ros Marvin, consultant in palliative medicine at Garden House. Picture: GHHC Dr Ros Marvin, consultant in palliative medicine at Garden House. Picture: GHHC

Dentists, veterinary surgeries, beauty salons, commercial vehicle companies and Fearnhill School in Letchworth, have all donated personal protective equipment to the hospice – providing gloves, goggles, aprons, face masks and wipes.

The donations will protect nurses, doctors and health care assistants providing frontline care both in the hospice and in patients’ homes.

Last week, the fundraising team received an overwhelming response after contacting organisations asking for unopened boxes of supplies. Garden House also recently received a number of iPad donations to help residents see their loved ones, following an appeal on social media.

Among the businesses to answer the call were Hitchin Veterinary Surgery, Letchworth Veterinary Centre, Vets4Pets Letchworth, Bucklesbury Dental Studio, Mews House Dental, Berry House Vets, Amore Salon, Kustom Clothing and Baldock Dental Practice.

Kally Moorhouse, from Absolute Skin Clinic Hitchin and Kally Permanent Cosmetics – who also donated PPE – said: “Since the coronavirus lockdown and the temporary closure of our own businesses, we had stock items of much needed PPE sitting in our stock room.

“We saw health care workers who are on the frontline dealing with patients with little or no items to protect themselves against this awful virus.

“It was very emotional seeing the amazing health care workers come out to collect our small donation – this shows how much this means for their residents, patients and of course themselves.”

Jayne Dingemans, director of patient services at Garden House Hospice, added: “We must continue to protect our patients staying with us and being cared for in the community, and work together to help to reduce the impact of coronavirus on our patients, staff and services.

“It is wonderful to see the community coming together during a time when everyone is facing their own challenges.”

If you are a business who wishes to donate PPE to the Hospice, contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540