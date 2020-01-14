Advanced search

Double donations for North Herts hospice after 'treecycling' campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:48 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 January 2020

Garden House Hospice Care's annual 'Treecycling' campaign has now finished, raising £8,000. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care's annual 'Treecycling' campaign has now finished, raising £8,000. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

A Letchworth-based hospice has wrapped up a successful festive fundraising season with the end of its annual 'treecycling' campaign.

Volunteers were hard at work during the three day campaign. Picture: Garden House Hospice CareVolunteers were hard at work during the three day campaign. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care has announce that its donations almost doubled during the Christmas Treecycle campaign, with £8,000 raised for patients, carers and their families.

Last weekend, volunteers and drivers gave up their time for free to travel around North Herts, Stevenage and nearby villages to collect more than 550 Christmas trees in return for donations.

Richard Harbon, events manager at Garden House, said: "It takes around £7,500 a day to run the hospice's services, so the money raised will go towards that and more.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their contributions as we couldn't continue to care without you."

Special praise was reserved for the hospice's sponsors, supporters and volunteers who all gave up their time during the three-day campaign.

