Garden House Hospice Care volunteer to take away your Christmas tree

Garden House Hospice Care are recycling Christmas trees in exchange for donations. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care Archant

As the festive season draws to a close, the idea of disposing of your Christmas tree and interrupting the devouring of leftovers can be a little daunting.

Luckily, Garden House Hospice Care will be collecting old trees in exchange for donations – as part of its Treecycling scheme.

Organiser Danielle Swinburne from GHHC said: “At the hospice we receive support from the community on a regular basis. This Christmas campaign gives us the opportunity to not only raise funds to continue providing care to those in need, but it gives us the chance to give back to the community we serve in other ways.

“All collected trees will be chipped, with the chippings being used in a wooded area of a local school playground.

“A huge thanks to all the volunteers and businesses who are supporting us.”

To sign up for the tree collection before the midday January 3 deadline, go to ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/christmas-tree-cycling, or call 01462 679540.

All trees will then be collected between January 5 and January 8.