Start your engines: The Garden House Hospice Care ‘Tractor Rally’ is coming to town

PUBLISHED: 12:58 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 22 July 2020

150 vintage tractors will be rolling through North Herts on Saturday. Picture: GHHC

A rally of up to 150 vintage tractors will make their way through North Hertfordshire this weekend, raising funds for Garden House Hospice Care.

This Saturday – in place of the Whitwell Steam and Country Fair – the tractor rally will start and finish in Bury Lane, Codicote, embarking on a 25-mile trip around Stevenage and North Herts.

Head of events at Garden House Richard Harbon said: “COVID-19 has impacted many excellent events this year. We are so grateful to Richard Hill and his team for adapting to the crisis.

“Instead of putting on the wonderful Whitwell Steam and Country Fair, they are organising this tractor rally. The valuable funds this will generate will assist greatly in caring for patients and their families from across Hertfordshire. Thank you.”

