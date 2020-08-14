Lace up your trainers for Garden House Hospice Care’s Starlight Walk

Garden House Hospice Care’s Sunset Starlight Walk is back for 2020 – and it’s going virtual!

Due to COVID-19, the hospice is unable to hold the traditional style event, however, from August 22 to September 5, Garden House is encouraging residents to take part in their own Starlight Walk.

Richard Harbon, head of events, said: “We would love for our community to come to together to join us virtually as we celebrate the 11th anniversary of Starlight Walk and the 30th anniversary of the hospice.

“Due to coronavirus, this year is a stark difference to what we had planned – however that won’t stop us giving you your favourite event. Simply pick your date from August 22 – September 5, choose your time and pace, and walk a 10km route of your own choice.”

Tickets start from £5, while walkers can download a free pack including a sign to write their own special message – as well as suggested walking routes.

Go to https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/sunset-starlight-walk-2020 to sign up.