Muddy Mayhem at Knebworth Park defies wettest February on record for Garden House Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 03 March 2020

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Terry Linton

Archant

More than 650 participants got more mud than they bargained for at Garden House Hospice Care's Muddy Mayhem at Knebworth Park on Saturday.

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: David LeedhamOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: David Leedham

Wind and hail finally gave way to blue skies, as runners waded gamely through mud and water to complete the 5km obstacle course - and help raise money for the hospice's patients and families.

The first man to cross the line was Tim Jones, followed by Megan Mansfield - a teacher from Nobel School in Stevenage - while 13-year-old Ollie Swift was the first youngster to finish, alongside his mum, Karen Abel.

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: David RadfordOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: David Radford

Andrea Day, Nicola Griffiths and Simon Griffiths participated in memory of their dad and father-in-law, John Lusby, who died at the Hospice in 2012. "We wanted to do this event to support GHHC patients and ensure they continue to get the love and care they deserve," Simon said.

Garden House CEO Sue Plummer also took part, saying: "Events like this are key in our calendar to help raise awareness of the role Garden House plays for the lives of local patients and their families and carers in North Hertfordshire and Stevenage.

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gordon DesousaOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gordon Desousa

"I'd like to thank Knebworth Park and everyone who took part, volunteered and donated their time and money, which make a huge difference to hospice care in our community."

If you're feeling inspired by Muddy Mayhem, you can also sign up to Garden House Hospice's brand new joint event with Isabel Hospice - The Woodhall Off-Road Run.

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: GHHCOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: GHHC

Participants can run, walk or jog 5km or 10km through the Woodhall Estate in Hertfordshire, on Sunday, March 29.

Sign up or get more information online https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/woodhall

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Bunny-Hugging VolunteerOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Bunny-Hugging Volunteer

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Terry LintonOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Terry Linton

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve GrangerOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Steve Granger

Over 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: GHHCOver 650 steely runners tackled the 5km course on Saturday afternoon. Picture: GHHC

