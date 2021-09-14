Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Hospice thanks cyclists as Pedal for Pounds raises £16,000 for vital service

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:50 AM September 14, 2021   
Pedal for Pounds has raised £16,000 and counting for Garden House Hospice Care

Pedal for Pounds has raised £16,000 and counting for Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Martin Wootton

Cyclists of all ages donned their Lycra and took on either 30, 50 or 100-mile routes in Garden House Hospice Care's Pedal for Pounds challenge last weekend.

140 cyclists took part in the cycle - a community bike ride and fundraiser organised by the hospice.

Starting at Mercure Hall Hotel, the routes took participants around the stunning local countryside of Hertfordshire.

Garden House Hospice Care chairman Steve Mellish saddles up for Pedal for Pounds challenge

Garden House Hospice Care chairman Steve Mellish saddles up for Pedal for Pounds challenge - Credit: Garden House Hospice Care

Steve Mellish, the chairman at Garden House Hospice Care, took part in the 30-mile route. He said: “All the donations and sponsorship from this important fundraising event will go towards the free services we provide to all of the communities across North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and surrounding towns and villages.

"Thank you if you’ve donated and sponsored, thank you and well done to the cyclists, whether it’s the 30, 50 or 100 miles it’s been a great day and a fantastic cause to be involved in supporting.”

To date, the event has raised almost £16,000, with all funds directly supporting local people in their time of need.

The hospice relies heavily on the support of our community to continue running their free services, with a target of over £5 million in charitable income each year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Advice issued to dog owners after attempted theft in Stevenage
  2. 2 It's time to 'hang up the frocks' - Stevenage pantomime legend Paul Laidlaw bows out
  3. 3 Guns and drugs arrest man in court over bail breach
  1. 4 Arrest made after man in his 40s dies in A505 crash tragedy
  2. 5 Person dies in A505 crash, police confirm
  3. 6 Closure order for Stevenage property after two arrested
  4. 7 Man arrested after assault outside Stevenage shops
  5. 8 Shoplifter sentenced for string of offences
  6. 9 Bedfordshire schools mark move to two-tier system
  7. 10 Donor's marathon effort after transplant recipient dies

Richard Harbon, head of events at the Hospice, said: “What an incredible day. All the cyclists were superb.

"Thank you to each and every one of them for taking part and raising so much money.

"It really will make a difference. The weather certainly played its part, together with our amazing volunteers and sponsors, in making this a great day to remember.

"This is now an annual event, so look out for next year’s Pedal for Pounds! “

The hospice has been hosting a number of events to bounce back from the pandemic. The charitable sector was one of the hardest hit by coronavirus and its subsequent lockdowns.

Earlier this month, swimmers on a number of distances in aid of the charity, while individuals have also been doing their bit for the Letchworth-based hospice - including Kerry Duggan, who organises her own cycle challenge every year in Graveley.

To find out more about Garden House Hospice Care’s services, or to support visit ghhospicecare.org.uk.

Charity News
Letchworth Garden City News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage mum Natalia Stanisz in hospital with cancer

People

Dying young cancer mum begs for help in new drug hope

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr at the opening of Co-Space in Stevenage

Completion of regeneration space 'heralds the start of a new era'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Old Town Live Music Festival is set for Sunday, October 3.

Music

Free music festival set for Stevenage Old Town

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stethoscope

Health

GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon