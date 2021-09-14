Hospice thanks cyclists as Pedal for Pounds raises £16,000 for vital service
- Credit: Martin Wootton
Cyclists of all ages donned their Lycra and took on either 30, 50 or 100-mile routes in Garden House Hospice Care's Pedal for Pounds challenge last weekend.
140 cyclists took part in the cycle - a community bike ride and fundraiser organised by the hospice.
Starting at Mercure Hall Hotel, the routes took participants around the stunning local countryside of Hertfordshire.
Steve Mellish, the chairman at Garden House Hospice Care, took part in the 30-mile route. He said: “All the donations and sponsorship from this important fundraising event will go towards the free services we provide to all of the communities across North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and surrounding towns and villages.
"Thank you if you’ve donated and sponsored, thank you and well done to the cyclists, whether it’s the 30, 50 or 100 miles it’s been a great day and a fantastic cause to be involved in supporting.”
To date, the event has raised almost £16,000, with all funds directly supporting local people in their time of need.
The hospice relies heavily on the support of our community to continue running their free services, with a target of over £5 million in charitable income each year.
Richard Harbon, head of events at the Hospice, said: “What an incredible day. All the cyclists were superb.
"Thank you to each and every one of them for taking part and raising so much money.
"It really will make a difference. The weather certainly played its part, together with our amazing volunteers and sponsors, in making this a great day to remember.
"This is now an annual event, so look out for next year’s Pedal for Pounds! “
The hospice has been hosting a number of events to bounce back from the pandemic. The charitable sector was one of the hardest hit by coronavirus and its subsequent lockdowns.
Earlier this month, swimmers on a number of distances in aid of the charity, while individuals have also been doing their bit for the Letchworth-based hospice - including Kerry Duggan, who organises her own cycle challenge every year in Graveley.
To find out more about Garden House Hospice Care’s services, or to support visit ghhospicecare.org.uk.