Garden House Hospice Care opens new Stevenage store for furniture and electricals

Garden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHC Archant

Garden House Hospice Care opened its latest charity shop in Stevenage town centre on Wednesday.

The new shop, in Queensway, is the hospice's 12th store - the fifth in Stevenage - and is purely dedicated to larger items such as furniture and electricals.

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and Conservative parliamentary candidate Stephen McPartland were among those in attendance at the official launch - along with hospice chief executive Sue Plummer and Steve Mellish, chairman of Garden House Trading Company.

Steve said: "I'm very excited to be opening our 12th shop in the lead up to Christmas. We recognise the support we receive from Stevenage and are delighted to open our first furniture and electrical store here.

"We hope that everyone loves it and continues to support us by buying lots of stock. The hospice relies on the support of volunteers within our shops and we are very grateful to those who are able to give some of their time to help us."

Councillor Speller - who has been associated with Garden House for almost 30 years - called the shop "a wonderful addition to the Stevenage high street.

He said: "So many of my friends have received care for terminal illnesses through the hospice. I also love the fact that the hospice cares for our local communities in Stevenage, North Hertfordshire and surrounding towns and villages."

If you have furniture, electricals or soft furnishings that you no longer require, you can donate them to the new Queensway store which is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Garden House Hospice Care is also hosting a packed schedule of Christmas charity events this winter, giving residents some festive cheer while supporting the hospice.

An Artisan Craft and Food Fair is being held in Hitchin today, along with a Christmas Craft Fair in Stevenage on December 14 - both selling paintings, ceramics, jewellery and other luxury goods.

Elsewhere, BBC Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes will be hosting GHHC's annual Christmas Carol concert at The Free Church in Letchworth on December 18 - it's an opportunity to enjoy a singalong to Christmas classics.

Tickets will be available on the door, and under 16s go free.