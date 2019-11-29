Advanced search

Garden House Hospice Care opens new Stevenage store for furniture and electricals

PUBLISHED: 12:02 30 November 2019

Garden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHC

Garden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHC

Archant

Garden House Hospice Care opened its latest charity shop in Stevenage town centre on Wednesday.

Garden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHCGarden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHC

The new shop, in Queensway, is the hospice's 12th store - the fifth in Stevenage - and is purely dedicated to larger items such as furniture and electricals.

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and Conservative parliamentary candidate Stephen McPartland were among those in attendance at the official launch - along with hospice chief executive Sue Plummer and Steve Mellish, chairman of Garden House Trading Company.

Steve said: "I'm very excited to be opening our 12th shop in the lead up to Christmas. We recognise the support we receive from Stevenage and are delighted to open our first furniture and electrical store here.

"We hope that everyone loves it and continues to support us by buying lots of stock. The hospice relies on the support of volunteers within our shops and we are very grateful to those who are able to give some of their time to help us."

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Speller - who has been associated with Garden House for almost 30 years - called the shop "a wonderful addition to the Stevenage high street.

He said: "So many of my friends have received care for terminal illnesses through the hospice. I also love the fact that the hospice cares for our local communities in Stevenage, North Hertfordshire and surrounding towns and villages."

If you have furniture, electricals or soft furnishings that you no longer require, you can donate them to the new Queensway store which is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Garden House Hospice Care is also hosting a packed schedule of Christmas charity events this winter, giving residents some festive cheer while supporting the hospice.

An Artisan Craft and Food Fair is being held in Hitchin today, along with a Christmas Craft Fair in Stevenage on December 14 - both selling paintings, ceramics, jewellery and other luxury goods.

Elsewhere, BBC Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes will be hosting GHHC's annual Christmas Carol concert at The Free Church in Letchworth on December 18 - it's an opportunity to enjoy a singalong to Christmas classics.

Tickets will be available on the door, and under 16s go free.

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Most Read

Mum of eight-year-old Stotfold boy with terminal cancer brings wedding forward so he can be part of special day

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Accident in Stevenage causing delays and road closure

Monkswood Way, Stevenage, is closed in both directions this morning after a collision. Picture: Archant

Baby’s head injuries not spotted at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, coronor warns

The coroner believes there is a risk of future deaths if action is not taken. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Family and friends of Stotfold boy with terminal cancer ‘overwhelmed’ with response to make last days extra special

Stotfold's Ethan Martin, pictured at Keech Hospice Care, has been told he has less than a month left to live, having been battling cancer since 2016. Picture: Hannah Cowlishaw

Latest from the The Comet

Garden House Hospice Care opens new Stevenage store for furniture and electricals

Garden House Hospice Care officially opened its latest store in Stevenage yesterday morning. Picture: GHHC

Spending addict who wasted £150k and attempted suicide is saved by Stevenage support group

With the support of Debtors Anonymous, Mike is now debt-free. Picture: Pexels

Traffic at standstill after crashes on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police are diverting traffic after crashes on the A505 between Royston and Baldock. Picture: Archant

East of England Ambulance Service launches investigation into harassment and bullying

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

A1(M) northbound lanes cleared after crash near Welwyn

Highways England are reporting delays of 40 minutes. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists