Muddy Mayhem returns to Knebworth Park for Garden House Hospice Care

Participants in 2019's Muddy Mayhem 5km obstacle run. Picture: Callum Alcock-Green ©2019 Archant

Hundreds of runners are limbering up for the annual Muddy Mayhem obstacle course at Knebworth Park this Saturday - as Garden House Hospice Care hopes to meet its £45,000 fundraising target.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The deadline for online sign-ups is midnight tonight. Picture: GHHC The deadline for online sign-ups is midnight tonight. Picture: GHHC

Nearly 600 runners have signed up for the mud-tastic 5km run - and this year will be going face-to-face with brand new obstacles.

Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care chief executive Sue Plummer said: "I am really looking forward to taking part again this year and would encourage people who are thinking about signing up to come along and get muddy with us.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a great day for everyone and makes such a difference to local people who need our care and support."

Online entries close at midnight tonight, which is the final time you can save £5 on your entry fee.

For more information, visit https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2020

GHHC has also put out an appeal to raise £7,500 for its Giant Leap Day fund - a sum to cover the cost of running the Hospice for an extra day on a leap year.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/GiantLeap2020