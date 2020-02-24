Advanced search

Muddy Mayhem returns to Knebworth Park for Garden House Hospice Care

Participants in 2019's Muddy Mayhem 5km obstacle run. Picture: Callum Alcock-Green

Hundreds of runners are limbering up for the annual Muddy Mayhem obstacle course at Knebworth Park this Saturday - as Garden House Hospice Care hopes to meet its £45,000 fundraising target.

Nearly 600 runners have signed up for the mud-tastic 5km run - and this year will be going face-to-face with brand new obstacles.

Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care chief executive Sue Plummer said: "I am really looking forward to taking part again this year and would encourage people who are thinking about signing up to come along and get muddy with us.

"It's a great day for everyone and makes such a difference to local people who need our care and support."

Online entries close at midnight tonight, which is the final time you can save £5 on your entry fee.

For more information, visit https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/events/detail/muddy-mayhem-2020

GHHC has also put out an appeal to raise £7,500 for its Giant Leap Day fund - a sum to cover the cost of running the Hospice for an extra day on a leap year.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/GiantLeap2020

