Garden House Hospice shop unveiled in Fairfield

PUBLISHED: 08:31 04 January 2019

Garden House Hospice Care have opened their 10th shop in Fairfield. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Garden House Hospice Care staff welcomed Central Bedfordshire Council’s vice chairman to the opening of its new store in Fairfield.

The new shop in Dickens Boulevard is the 10th of its kind around the hospice’s catchment area of Stevenage and North Herts.

CBC’s vice chairman Brian Saunders, who is a councillor for the Stotfold and Langford ward, said: “Garden House Hospice Care provides vital end of life care to the residents of Fairfield.

“It offers great support and care to patients, their families and carers from this area and I am delighted to be opening this new shop to help raise funds for the hospice.”

The hospice’s chief executive officer Sue Plummer added: “The hospice is pleased to be able to provide end of life care and associated services for the population of Stevenage and North Herts, including Fairfield.

“We are appreciative of all the support we get from all of our shops, and are excited to be opening our 10th shop.”

To view the hospice’s eBay site go to stores.ebay.co.uk/garden-house-hospice-trading.

