Garden House Hospice Care launches emergency appeal amid coronavirus outbreak

Garden House Hospice has launched an emergency appeal after fears it is set to lose over £1m in funding.

Garden House Hospice Care is appealing for help as it expects to lose more than £1.3 million in vital funding during the coronavirus crisis.

The Letchworth-based hospice provides palliative and end of life care to communities in North Hertfordshire, Stevenage and surrounding towns and villages.

Sue Plummer, Garden House Hospice CEO, said: “COVID-19 is a threat to our patients, to our staff, and to our future. We are here to provide care for local people and we won’t stop now. But we need your help.

“As a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for our care has increased. However, we are unable to raise funds in the ways we usually do with fundraising activities cancelled or postponed and our shops closed.

“We are forecasting a loss of £25,000 a week – that’s £1.3 million this year. This money is essential to fund our services and poses a serious threat to our future.

Two thirds of Garden House revenue comes from fundraising events, shops, eBay and donations.

Sue added: “It is fantastic that the government has pledged support to hospices – an important recognition of the necessity of our services and the income challenges we’re all facing. We will receive £700,000 as part of this scheme. However, we face an unthinkable future if we’re unable to plug the remaining gap of £600,000. That is why we are appealing for your help.”

Director of patient services at Garden House, Jayne Dingeman, who has also been a nurse for 33 years, said she has never faced a challenge “quite like this”.

Jayne said: “I know that many of you reading this will be facing your own anxieties: worried about your loved ones, your friends, your jobs, educating your children and keeping healthy. The dedicated team here at the hospice share those worries, and at the same time, they are putting on their uniforms and continuing to carry out their exemplary work putting patients first.

CEO Sue Plummer said Covid-19 is a threat to the charity's 'patients, staff, and future.'

“Two thirds of our revenue comes from fundraising events, hospice shops, eBay and donations. Coronavirus has put a stop to the majority of this activity.”

Help to secure the future of our local hospice by making a donation today. Visit their website or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540 (option 3).

£10 could pay for two freshly cooked patient meals. £26 could cover an hour of care at home, looking after a vulnerable patient, and £194 could contribute to 12 hour’s care on the inpatient unit.

For more information visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/coronavirus-appeal