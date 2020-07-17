Garden House Hospice Care celebrates one year of Compassionate Neighbours scheme

Compassionate Neighbours, the joint partnership between Garden House Hospice Care, Isabel Hospice and Respite at Home Volunteers, is celebrating its first anniversary.

Compassionate Neighbours are trained volunteers who offer friendship and a listening ear to local people who are experiencing loneliness or social isolation – volunteering for as little as an hour a week to offer social and emotional support.

In just one year, they have supported 594 people in the community and recruited 131 new volunteers. The scheme has also established wellbeing hubs across the region, giving those experiencing life limiting conditions the opportunity to socialise in a welcoming environment.

The project has been able to continue despite the coronavirus outbreak and has had to adapt how it supports people in line with lockdown restrictions. Compassionate Neighbours have been able to offer telephone support and run errands to make sure everyone has what they need.

Jane, a community member, said: “This has made such a difference to my life that I can encourage you to do it! I fully recommend it and you will not realise what a difference it has made to my life and situation.

“It doesn’t just help me, it also helps my family because it takes the pressure of them. We enjoy our time together – having something that is purely for me is the best thing in the world.”

Richard Julian, community development manager at Garden House Hospice Care added: “It’s been wonderful being a part of this partnership and amazing to see all of the dedication and selfless commitment from our Compassionate Neighbours to support those in need.

“This hasn’t slowed down in recent months, if anything we are working harder to support more people under the challenging restrictions and whilst some are feeling more lonely at the moment.”

The need across the region continues to grow, and Garden House Hospice are in need of new Compassionate Neighbour volunteers. You can give an hour a week to support someone local.

If you would like to get involved, Garden House are holding two sets of online training sessions via Zoom on:

• 28, 29, 30 July 7pm – 9pm

• 8, 9, 10 September 10am – 12pm

To find out more – or request an application form – please contact cn@ghhospicecare.org.uk or call 01462 679540 (option 8).