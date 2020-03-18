Advanced search

Garden House Hospice at 30: Charity launches anniversary celebrations – but needs your help more than ever

PUBLISHED: 14:28 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 18 March 2020

The Pearly King of Royal Kensington Jack James and Pearly Queen of the Borough Wendy Loftus, with staff and patients to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Garden House Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Pearly King of Royal Kensington Jack James and Pearly Queen of the Borough Wendy Loftus, with staff and patients to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Garden House Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

Garden House Hospice Care today launches the start of its 30th anniversary celebrations – but is calling for your support now more than ever.

The Pearly King of Royal Kensington Jack James and Pearly Queen of the Borough Wendy Loftus, with staff and patients to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Garden House Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

At the official curtain-raiser last week, the Pearly King of Royal Kensington and the Pearly Queen of the Borough paid a visit as staff and residents cut the ribbon on the charity's landmark anniversary.

At the official curtain-raiser last week, the Pearly King of Royal Kensington and the Pearly Queen of the Borough paid a visit as staff and residents cut the ribbon on the charity’s landmark anniversary.

In a year set to be marked by uncertainty, Garden House Hospice needs your help now more than ever as it continues to serve its near 230,000 population.

CEO Sue Plummer told The Comet: “We would not be able to continue providing our services without the commitment and generosity of the local community. It’s been a privilege to care for thousands of local people over the past 30 years, with thanks to your support.

“But, like all charities, we are facing challenging times – particularly now when faced with the knock-on effects of the coronavirus on retail, and with many of our events being postponed.

Pearly Queen of the Borough Wendy Loftus chats to staff and patients during a visit to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Garden House Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

“We need to raise at least £5 million every year to continue providing free palliative care to over 900 patients living with a life-limiting illness.”

Through their inpatient unit, the Hawthorne Centre, community hubs, family support – and with projects like the compassionate neighbours scheme – Garden House helps patients live well for longer, and gives them a choice around their preferred place of death.

“We’ve been here to care for people in our community for 30 years – and with continued support, we can be here for another 30,” Sue added.

The Pearly King of Royal Kensington Jack James and Pearly Queen of the Borough Wendy Loftus, with staff and patients to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Garden House Hospice. Picture: DANNY LOO

There are a number of ways you can make a difference and support families at Garden House. You can become a regular donor, sign up as a volunteer, or take part in an upcoming event.

There are a number of ways you can make a difference and support families at Garden House. You can become a regular donor, sign up as a volunteer, or take part in an upcoming event.

To give an idea of how far your money can go, a single donation of £5 could pay for a fresh meal cooked for Garden House inpatients. A donation of £10 would pay for a Hospice at Home nurse to make a home visit, while £20 could support a bereaved family with counselling services.

Roughly a third of Garden House funding comes from the NHS annually, however the remaining costs of other services are funded entirely from donations, fundraising events and retail sales.

For more information, visit the website at www.ghhospicecare.org.uk, or contact the fundraising team on 01462 679540. You can also make a single donation of £10 by texting ‘Garden 10’ to 70800.

