Garden House Hospice Bridges of London set to return

Garden House Hospice Care will run the its Bridges of London fundraiser next week. Picture: Pixabay Archant

Garden House Hospice Care is set for its latest fundraising event, the Bridges of London walk, on Sunday, May 12.

The event will take participants across the capital, with sights including Millennium Bridge and Tower Bridge.

Jenny Kilgallon, who has walked the event each year since 2010, said: “Bridges of London is a fantastic fundraising event and great fun to do with family and friends.

“I've taken part from 2010 to 2015, and from year to year it has grown.

“I remember my first time taking part in Bridges of London, we had two coaches, and five years later we had five coaches.

“The community spirit is marvellous. A chance to make new friends and meet up with old ones.

“Many people who walk the event do it in memory of their loved ones and to say a huge thank you to the hospice for the amazing care their loved ones received.

“I enjoy supporting a vitally important charity within my community and the buzz it gives you whilst taking part.”

The trek will include Albert Bridge, Chelsea Bridge, Vauxhall Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge, Millennium Bridge, London Bridge and Tower Bridge.

Those taking part have the option of travelling via coach from the hospice, or meeting the team at Battersea Park on the day.

Garden House Hospice Care provides a wide range of services for patients, their carers, and families facing a life limiting illness.

Free specialist palliative care is provided for over 500 adults a year in Stevenage and North Herts living with advanced cancer, motor neurone disease or other life limiting illness.

The hospice needs to raise £3 million every year to continue to run its services and relies on volunteers and fundraisers.

Tickets cost £20 per adult including coach travel, and £12 for children aged 12 or younger. If coach travel is not required, tickets are £9.

To sign up for the Bridges of London event online, visit bit.ly/GHHCBOL19 or call the fundraising team on 01462 679540.

To find out more about Garden House Hospice Care, go to ghhopspicecare.org,uk.