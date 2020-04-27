Video

Garden House Hospice Care appears on BBC after launch of urgent COVID-19 appeal

Garden House Hospice Care is facing a £1.3 million funding gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: BBC Archant

BBC Look East has filmed a special feature after the launch of Garden House Hospice Care’s urgent coronavirus appeal last week.

BBC journalists visited the charity’s centre in Letchworth on Friday, and produced a feature on how the hospice is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis.

As a direct result of the pandemic, Garden House is forecasting losses of £25,000 a week – which equates to £1.3 million this year alone. The government has pledged to fill just over half of this fundraising gap, but the hospice is still facing a shortfall of £600,000.

For more information on how you can donate in this difficult time, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/coronavirus-appeal