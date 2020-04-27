Garden House Hospice Care appears on BBC after launch of urgent COVID-19 appeal
PUBLISHED: 18:45 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 27 April 2020
BBC Look East has filmed a special feature after the launch of Garden House Hospice Care’s urgent coronavirus appeal last week.
BBC journalists visited the charity’s centre in Letchworth on Friday, and produced a feature on how the hospice is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis.
As a direct result of the pandemic, Garden House is forecasting losses of £25,000 a week – which equates to £1.3 million this year alone. The government has pledged to fill just over half of this fundraising gap, but the hospice is still facing a shortfall of £600,000.
For more information on how you can donate in this difficult time, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/coronavirus-appeal
