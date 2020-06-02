Advanced search

Firefighters fight for future of Garden House Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 02 June 2020

Baldock and Letchworth on-call firefighters will be walking the Greenway in their full gear. Picture: GHHC

Baldock and Letchworth firefighters are fundraising for Garden House Hospice Care with a 13.6 mile walk around the Letchworth Greenway – in full gear.

The charity walk will be happening on the evening of June 12, and the team of on-call firefighters will be wearing their complete set of fire equipment, including heavy breathing apparatus.

Clive Robinson, watch commander at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fire kit and BA sets weigh a whopping 26kg, which is likely to distribute a helping of blisters and sore bodies.

“We are not asking for anyone to join us and endure this with us. All we are asking is for generous donations, so that a top level of care can continue to be given by Garden House Hospice Care.

Clive added: “Any donation, big or small, will be gratefully received and will be a welcoming sight in what has been a tough year for charities.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/baldockandletchworthbawalk

