Sunset Starlight Walk returning after year of cancelled events for hospice

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:00 PM May 17, 2021   
Crowds in fancy dress enjoy garden house hospice's starlight walk

Garden House Hospice Care's Sunset Starlight Walk will be back in full swing after a year of cancelled fundraising events - Credit: Martin Wootton

Registration is now open for the popular community stroll, Sunset Starlight Walk in aid of Garden House Hospice Care, which returns this summer!

The 7.5-mile event will take place on Saturday, August 7, starting and finishing at Mecure Letchworth Hall Hotel at 7.45pm

The sunset walk will lead you through the stunning local countryside to enjoy breath-taking views.

Participants can enjoy the Sunset Starlight Walk in aid of Garden House Hospice Care this year

Participants can enjoy the Sunset Starlight Walk in aid of Garden House Hospice Care this year - Credit: Martin Wootton

Head of events Richard Harbon said: “After a difficult year for the hospice, with events cancelled or postponed, we are thrilled to be bringing the community favourite, Sunset Starlight Walk back for 2021.

Fluffy doggy enjoying the sunset starlight walk

Even dogs can take on the challenge in aid of the hospice - Credit: Martin Wootton

“We hope you join us for this COVID-secure sunset stroll around the stunning local countryside.

"We have made some small changes to the route and are excited for you to experience the best one yet!

“Every penny raised and every step taken really does help us provide support to local families in need of our care.

"Please spread the word with your family, friends and colleagues and join us this summer to celebrate the return of one of our favourite events.”

Walkers in country lane for Sunset starlight wa;l

The route for the Starlight Walk begins at Letchworth Hall Hotel and will take participants through countryside - Credit: Martin Wootton

Last year's event took place virtually over a few days with participants encouraged to make their own routes to raise money, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Teams taking on the sunset starlight walk for garden house

Teams of friends can take on the walk, donning their brightest fancy dress in aid of Garden House Hospice Care - Credit: Martin Wootton

This year’s walk includes special sunset stations. Here’s what to expect:

The Sunset Station: Watch the sunset while enjoying some music and a soft sunset cocktail.

The Path of Light: Light a candle in memory of a loved one, then follow a 1km section of the legendary Letchworth Greenway, where the path will be lit with lights to guide you and your fellow walkers.

The Snack Stop: Enjoy a delicious treat from the snack station gazebo.

The Fountain of Lights: Take some photos with your friends and family in front of the fountain at Broadway Gardens, which will be lit up in the Hospice colours.

The Amphitheatre: Enjoy some live music and soak up the atmosphere of the amphitheatre which will glow with special tree lined lights.

Tickets start from £15 with snacks and a medal included.

So, lace up your trainers and sign up today to guarantee your place here or call 01462 679540 option 3.

To find out more about Garden House Hospice Care, go to https://www.ghhospicecare.org.uk.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
