'Top class' charity cricket match raises £2,000 for Garden House Hospice
- Credit: Martin Wootton Photography
Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Letchworth-based charity in the inaugural Hospice Cup.
On Sunday, July 11, eight teams made up of various clubs and people from the community descended on Lucas Lane Sports Club in Hitchin for the six-a-side knock-out cricket tournament in aid of Garden House Hospice.
The hospice fielded two teams, led by Jake Amos from the fundraising department and Steve Mellish, chairman of trustees respectively.
The six Hospiteers, captained by Jake, made it to the semi finals where they finally fell to the tournament winners, the Six Offenders. Led by Sanjay Chandarana, the all-conquering team took the Hospice Cup and honours.
The tournament was greatly supported by Lucas Lane and the community, raising nearly £2,000 for the hospice.
You may also want to watch:
Dubbing the action "top class with runs and wickets a plenty", Jake said: "I want to say a huge thank you to all of the teams that took part, to the sports club for hosting the event and to the wider community for coming to support us. I can't wait for it to happen again next year.
"It was so much fun! I have not played for many years and I now ache all over, but it was so worth it!"
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Stevenage woodland
- 2 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing
- 3 175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure
- 4 More Hitchin homes affected by power outage
- 5 Chase & Status set for spot at new festival Electric Woodlands near Baldock
- 6 Indecent exposure arrest: Man remanded in custody
- 7 Euro final screening in town centre 'brought community together'
- 8 Stevenage in top two best UK towns for entrepreneurs
- 9 'A devastating blow to families in need' - Lifeline day centre closure looms
- 10 Decision time? Twice-deferred application for conservation area homes to go before committee