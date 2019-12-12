Hospice Christmas Tree Festival coming to Letchworth church
PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 December 2019
Garden House Hospice Care is set to bring sparkle to Letchworth with its annual Christmas Tree Festival.
The festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Letchworth Free Church in Norton Way South.
Walk through a forest of 50 festive trees on display, each decorated by members of the community.
Visitors will be able to soak up the Christmas atmosphere and enjoy carol singing, live music, a festive quilting exhibition, Christmas bakes and refreshments.
There will also be activities to keep the children entertained. Entry is free with an opportunity to make donations to Garden House Hospice Care at the event.
The festival - which is sponsored by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation and British Garden Centres - is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and from 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday.
For more information go to ghhospicecare.org.uk.