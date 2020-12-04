Advanced search

Raffle, tombola and more than 30 stalls coming to hospice’s Christmas Fayre

PUBLISHED: 15:01 05 December 2020

The Cloisters building in Letchworth

The Cloisters building in Letchworth

Garden House Hospice Care’s Christmas Fayre is set to bring festive cheer, with more than 35 independent stall holders selling a variety of gifts.

Those looking to support local businesses are invited to the Friends of Garden House Hospice Christmas Fayre tomorrow at The Cloisters in Letchworth.

More than 35 independent stall holders have signed up for the socially-distanced outdoor fayre, selling everything from art, plants and clothing to children’s toys, accessories and gift ideas, making this event perfect for Christmas shopping or as a way of treating yourself.

There will be a raffle to win a Christmas hamper, plus a tombola and cake stand with sweet treats.

Hot mulled wine and mince pies will be available throughout the day and hot food will also be served alongside a bar.

As the day draws to a close the Christmas tree will be lit up, Father Christmas will make a special appearance at 3pm for the little ones and visitors will be treated to carols from Letchworth City Chorus at 4pm.

There is no need to pre-book but you may have to wait on arrival, so everyone can keep socially distanced and safe.

The event is free to attend, with donations to the hospice welcome on entry.

Further details about Friends of Garden House Hospice can be found at www.ghhospicecare.org.uk/support-us/foghhs.

