Hospice appoints specialist dementia nurse

PUBLISHED: 10:02 29 September 2019

Admiral nurse Lucy Cosgrove has been appointed by Garden House Hospice to provide specialist dementia support to communities supported by the hospice. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

During World Alzheimer's Month, Garden House Hospice Care has appointed an admiral nurse who will provide specialist dementia support.

World Alzheimer's Month, which has run throughout September, is an international campaign to raise dementia awareness and challenge the stigma around it.

The Letchworth-based hospice appointed Lucy Cosgrove to support those caring for people with dementia in the North Herts, Stevenage and South Cambridgeshire areas.

Lucy said: "I hope to make a difference not only by improving the care that is provided, but also to support and empower the families and carers by looking after their wellbeing.

"If they aren't well, they can't care for their partner, relative or friend who has dementia."

In this role - jointly funded by GHHC and Dementia UK - Lucy will provide advice, guidance and support. She will be trained and developed by Dementia UK in her post.

