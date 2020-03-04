Advanced search

Letchworth school latest to be recognised as 'plastic free'

PUBLISHED: 16:29 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 04 March 2020

Pupils at Garden City Montessori have taken up the cudgels in the fight against plastics. Picture: GCM



Archant

A Letchworth school is the latest to be recognised for its efforts eliminating single-use plastics.

Garden City Montessori School achieved the 'plastic free' accreditation after three of its Elementary pupils - aged six to 12 years - signed up with Surfers against Sewage to achieve the status.

The school's passionate eco-warriors completed objectives such as organising a 'trash mob', and requested that all milk be delivered in glass bottles rather than cartons.  Headteacher Sarah Cummins said: "The children worked very hard and we have absolutely loved working towards the status. It has inspired the whole school community to do more, at home as well as at school.

"We are so proud of the pupils who have shown commitment and determination throughout this process."

Earlier this year, Lordship Farm Primary School was awarded Plastic Free Status in recognition of hard-fought efforts to cut out single-use plastics.

